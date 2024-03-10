Dubai: South Korean heartthrob Kim Woo-bin has sent the UAE into a social media frenzy with his latest Instagram post. Fans can't get enough of the actor's Dubai updates and are flooding his comments with excitement.
The 34-year-old star set the internet ablaze with a captivating Instagram carousel from Dubai's Al Seef district, with the caption “Dubai 1”.
Clad in a stylish yet relaxed outfit, Woo-bin poses against the backdrop of Al Seef's traditional architecture, creating a visually stunning contrast. Fans are calling the pictures a feast for the eyes, praising his effortless style.
Al Seef, a popular shopping, and dining destination, offers a glimpse into UAE’s architectural heritage with its preserved historical buildings.
This isn't Woo-bin's first brush with UAE fans. Last month, eagle-eyed K-drama enthusiasts spotted him and co-star Bae Suzy filming their upcoming fantasy romance drama, ‘Everything Will Come True’. Clips from the shoot quickly went viral, amping up anticipation for the series.
Many fans said that they hoped to see Woo-bin share more pictures with the Korean singer and actress Bae Suzy.
The highly anticipated drama also known as ‘All Your Wishes Come True’, promises a whirlwind of emotions. This fantasy rom-com centers around a quirky genie, played by Woo-bin, trapped in a lamp. A woman named Ga Young, played by Suzy, accidentally sets him free. With three wishes at her disposal, Ga Young's life takes an unexpected turn.
The drama boasts an impressive creative team. Celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-soo, known for her works like ‘The Glory’, ‘Goblin’, and ‘Descendants of the Sun’, brings her magic touch to the script. At the helm is director Lee Byeong-heon, who has delivered hits like ‘Extreme Job’ and ‘Be Melodramatic’. Joining the cast is Ahn Eun-jin, rising star from ‘My Dearest’, who is rumored to play a pivotal role.
With a captivating plot, a stellar cast, and the stunning Dubai backdrop, ‘Everything Will Come True’ is poised to be a major K-drama release in 2024.