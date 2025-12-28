GOLD/FOREX
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: foundation

She featured in more than 50 movies

French actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot in 1978.
French film legend Brigitte Bardot has died at 91, her foundation said Sunday.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," it said in a statement sent to AFP, without specifying the time or place of death.

Bardot became a global star after appearing in ...And God created Woman in 1956, and went on to appear in about 50 more movies before giving up acting to devote herself to defending animal rights.

