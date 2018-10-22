BTS’s first feature-length film Burn the Stage: The Movie is set to premiere at Roxy Cinemas on November 15.

The K-Pop sensation’s cinematic debut follows the 300-day journey and struggles of the septet’s sold out tour, 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour, which sold more than 550,000 tickets across 40 concerts and 19 cities.

Directed by Park Jun-soo and produced by Big Hit Entertainment and Camp Entertainment, the film was built from an eight-episodic YouTube Red series of the same name, and will feature behind-the-scenes glimpses and performance videos along with new interviews with the seven members — Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, J-Hope, Jimin and Suga.

Burn the Stage: The Movie will show an intimate and personal portrayal of the record-breaking group’s dedication to one another and their global fans, also known as Army.

BTS debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. They went on to become one of South Korea’s most prominent groups and achieved unprecedented success. BTS — Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond the Scene — is known to tackle personal and sensitive topics. They have an active social media presence that fostered a multinational fan base. From having two No 1 albums on the Billboard charts, collaborating with top-notch artists and winning numerous awards, they continue to make waves in the music market.

The act is currently on their Love Yourself world tour, which saw them make history as the first K-Pop act to perform at a sold-out Citi Field show in New York.

Burn the Stage: The Movie will be on the big screen at two venues: The Beach (Jumeirah Beach Residence) and City Walk.

Fans will just have to wait for the timings and ticket prices as they have yet to be announced. Tickets will be available through the film’s official website.