Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has finally broken her silence following the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a pornography racket that shaken up the entertainment industry.

The actress, who had the misfortune of seeing her Bollywood comeback 'Hungama 2' fail after a 14-year hiatus in light of her husband’s arrest, has been trolled mercilessly on social media, while being subjected to speculative stories in the media.

Finally, after weeks of enduring the tirade, Shetty Kundra finally broke her silence through a statement she released on Instagram earlier today.

“Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family,” she wrote in her post.

“MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she continued.

Shetty Kundra, who recently filed a defamation suit against 29 media outlets, also address taking future legal action. “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” she added.

In light of her lawsuit, the Bombay High Court ordered several media outlets to take down stories, while ordering others to stop speculating or passing judgement on Shetty Kundra’s parenting skills.

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate [Truth shall prevail]!”

She signed off the statement with “positivity and gratitude.”

Kundra, who remains in judicial custody until August 10, has been accused of filming and distributing pornography through mobile apps.