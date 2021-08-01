Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been keeping a low profile since the arrest of her husband, businessman Raj Kundra in the pornography scandal; this includes not appearing as a judge on the show ‘Super Dancers 4’.
According to a report by Times of India, buzz is that the makers of the show approached yesteryear star and Shetty Kundra’s contemporary Raveena Tandon to replace her on ‘Super Dancers 4’. However, Tandon reportedly denied taking on the job, saying the show belongs to Shetty Kundra and she would prefer to keep it that way.
While Shetty Kundra is taking a hiatus while her husband remains behind bars, being the key accused in the filming and distributing of pornography through mobile apps in India, the makers of the reality dance show have filled in the void with celebrity guest judges including Karisma Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh and now Sonali Bendre in the pipeline.
News coming in from Bollywood also states that Shetty Kundra’s movie ‘Nikamma’ has also been put on hold.