Shilpa Shetty Kundra in 'Hungama 2' Image Credit: IMDb

Even as Raj Kundra and his star-wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra continue to grab headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent days, the Bollywood actress has one good thing going for her in the UAE.

Shetty Kundra, who returned to Bollywood after a 14-year hiatus with ‘Hungama 2’ last month, will now see her comedy release in UAE cinemas this week.

Hungama 2 Image Credit: Supplied

According to the latest cinema schedule, the Priyadarshan-directed sequel to his 2003 hit will release across UAE cinemas on August 5. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaffery in the lead, along with Shetty Kundra.

The film released on the Indian streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 23. However, unfortunately for the makers, the rollout was overshadowed by the arrest of Kundra, the actress’ husband, who stands accused of filming and distributing pornography through mobile apps in India.

Shetty Kundra was also trolled mercilessly on social media while attempting to fill out her contractual obligations on the day ‘Hungama 2’ released digitally across India.

“I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga. ‘The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW’. Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer... ever!,” Shetty Kundra posted on Twitter.

“So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you! With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” she added.

Her message was lost in the negative comments aimed at her with Kundra currently being held in judicial custody in Mumbai until August 10. Meanwhile, Shetty Kundra has moved the Bombay High Court, filing a defamation suit against 29 media houses for spreading false information and causing distress to her family.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News