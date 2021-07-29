1 of 10
‘Luna Nera’ (Netflix): It may not be her fault but in a little village in 17th century Italy that really means nothing. The day Ade realizes she has powers, she unconsciously mutters something that is going to upend her life, result in a close one’s death and leave her hunted by a power mad man. Her brush with love will also not be simple – after all, it is her boyfriend’s father who is trying to capture her and kill her friends.
‘Four More Shots Please!’ (Amazon Prime Video): This coming-of-age hysterical series sees four unlikely friends navigate the potholes of life; each is battling her own demon; from single motherhood to wedding pressure from a parent, to work trouble, to sexuality. All through the odd yet usual trouble they get themselves into they are there for one another, making it a great bond to witness.
‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ (Netflix): If you are an original He-Man fan, we highly recommend this one. Now the critics do say that since this series focuses more on Teela than it does He-Man it’s not as good, but we beg to differ. Showrunner Kevin Smith’s iteration retains all the things we loved about the original – camaraderie, adventure and corny dialogues.
‘The Good Doctor’ (Netflix): The Good Doctor is an American medical drama television series based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name. The series is about Shaun Murphy, a young autistic savant surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. The show highlights the obstacles that Shawn goes through as other doctors begin to accept him into their trope.
‘Chernobyl: Abyss’ (Netflix): It is a 2021 Russian disaster film directed by Danila Kozlovsky who also stars in it. The film released a few months ago and follows the story of a firefighter who heroically liquidates the consequences of the tragedy at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
‘Jungle Cruise’ (UAE cinemas): Inspired by the Disney theme park attraction, ‘Jungle Cruise’ is an adventure movie that follows the journey of Dr Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), a British physician who is looking for a tree in the Amazon that has the power to heal. He enlists the help of the wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) to help her get to her destination on a ramshackle boat.
‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ (Starzplay): This unique comedy follows real-life friends Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
‘Resort to Love’ (Netflix): There’s othing like a romantic comedy to enjoy over weekend. This brand new one is about pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiance’s wedding after taking a gig at a luxurious resort. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason.
‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North’ (Netflix): Referred to as a prequel to the hit Korean zombie series ‘Kingdom’, this movie follows Ashin, who lives with her father and their tribe within the Kingdom of Joseon. However, when struck with tragedy and a mysterious discovery, Ashin goes looking for vengeance.
‘Mimi’ (Netflix): An aspiring actress Mimi (Kriti Sanon) in a small town is introduced to an American couple and agrees to be a surrogate for a large sum of money. However, the couple changes their mind and Mimi’s life changes in an instant.
