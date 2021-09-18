Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram/PriyankaChopraJonas

After describing her pop-idol husband Nick Jonas as one of the kindest person she knew on his 29th birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas surprised him with an elaborate five-tiered cake.

A video has emerged where the birthday boy is performing on stage and a mammoth cake trolley with balloons approach him. His brother Joe and Kevin -- who are also performing on stage with the birthday boy -- sang the ‘happy birthday’ song, while joking that his wife may pop out of the cake. Nick is also spotted reading out a message from his wife.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Citadel’ star had posted a mushy note describing her husband as an amazing human being on his 29th birthday.

“Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you,” wrote Chopra Jonas. She also a picture of the two ringing in his birthday in the US. She flew in from London where she was filming to surprise him on his birthday and Jonas was thrilled.

“She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone,” wrote Nick Jonas.

Earlier this week, Chopra Jonas -- who was under fire for taking part in an activism reality show as a judge -- apologised for getting it all wrong. She claimed that the voices of dissent were heard and appreciated.

“The show got it wrong, and I’m sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you ... The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly,” said Chopra, adding that the format of the show has been changed following the heavy backlash.

She was criticised for turning activism into a joke in a reality show and trivialising global issues.