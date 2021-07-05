1 of 10
Celebrities didn't hold back as they celebrated America’s Independence Day on Fourth of July. Of course, it’s also the day celebs from the country and beyond express their love for the nation thru social media posts. Here’s a look at how they marked the special occasion this year.
Image Credit: Insta/kristincavallari
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose a beautiful throwback picture of herself and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, celebrating the occasion. Chopra Jonas, who is currently in London, had spent the holiday last year with her husband in Cleveland, Ohio, watching a baseball game. "Happy 4th of July! #throwback," she captioned the nostalgic post.
Image Credit: Insta/ priyankachopra
‘Scandal’ star Kerry Washington spent the hot summer day chilling by the pool. She captioned her post: "Happy 4th America, stay cool."
Image Credit: Insta/kerrywashington
Joker actor Jared Leto spent a relaxed day on a boat with an American flag in the background.
Image Credit: Insta/jaredleto
Jessica Simpson posted a photo from husband Eric Johnson's son’s American-themed eighth birthday party on the Fourth of July. “What a whirlwind week celebrating our sweet, handsome, incredibly talented Ace turning 8! Baseball and reptiles was all he wanted, classic boy! #ACEKNUTE”
Image Credit: Insta/jessicasimpson
Camilla Belle and her furry buddy spent the day together. "Starting the 4th of July off right ❤️🤍💙 #happy4thofjuly," she wrote posting a photo of them together.
Image Credit: Insta/camillabelle
Mindy Kaling went all out dressing up in white and blue. "I took the assignment very seriously," tweeted Kaling. "Happy 4th of July, everyone!"
Image Credit: twitter/@mindykaling
Before uploading photos from her ice cream-filled day, Reese Witherspoon commented alongside a ‘Legally Blonde’ reference. "Bringing back this classic... Happy 4th of July folks! Important question... hotdogs or hamburgers? 🇺🇸🌭🍔,".
Image Credit: Insta/reesewitherspoon
January Jones, who plays Peggy on ‘Mad Men’, uploaded a selfie of herself at home posing holding a mini US flag.
Image Credit: Insta/januaryjones
Former California Governor and Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger uploaded a photo of himself riding a bike while wearing a T-shirt with a US flag on it. The Terminator captioned the post: “Happy Fourth of July! I always say that I was born in Austria, made in America. This is the store in Graz where I found the magazine that became my blueprint for getting to America when I was just 15." He continued: “My dreams would have been impossible anywhere else, so today and every day, I’m grateful for the United States.”
Image Credit: Insta/schwarzenegger