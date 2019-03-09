Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao at the wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. Image Credit: IANS

Guests and Bollywood stars have started arriving for the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the Jio Gardens BKC in Mumbai.

This is the second wedding in less than three months for the Ambani family, following Akash’s sister Isha Ambani’s marriage to Anand Piramal, which some have referred to as one of the biggest weddings ever (Beyonce performed at one of the ceremonies).

Among the A-listers at this wedding are Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Priyanka Chopra.

Chopra, her brother and her mother enjoyed a little giggle time on the sidelines of the event. She posted a picture of the family on social media with the caption "Family..."

Other guests include Aamir Khan and his wife, Kiran Rao.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra at the wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai Image Credit: IANS

Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, while Shloka is the youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta.

Wedding celebrations began last month in the Swiss town of St Moritz, with the best of Bollywood, powerful politicians and business magnates attending a series of pre-wedding parties, which included entertainment by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers.Today sees another rush of A-list guests.

On March 6, Akash’s parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, launched a food service programme across all orphanages and old age homes in Mumbai. Joining hands with the Mehta family, the group served food to about 2,000 children. The children were also entertained by a musical fountain show during the inauguration of the Dhirubhai Ambani square in Mumbai.

The food service programme was a repeat of last year when the daughter of the family Isha tied the knot with Anand. At the time, more than 5,000 people were fed in Rajasthan, where the wedding took place. The Ambanis have also reportedly sent boxes of sweets to every police station in the Mumbai district.

STARRY AFFAIR

The venue later moved to Mumbai with the sangeet or musical party held on March 4 at the Ambani residence Antilia with nearly 1,600 guests. The following evening, Isha’s in-laws, the Piramals of diversified conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd, reportedly hosted a special evening for the bride and groom. A Harry Potter-themed party was also put on for the guests.

The March 7 event was another star-studded henna party, which was followed by the wedding today (March 9) at the Jio Gardens. A formal wedding reception is also scheduled for March 11.