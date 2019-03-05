The stars have aligned and decided to dance for this couple

Meet the bride and groom Image Credit: Social media

Mumbai: When you are in Bollywood… the urge to sing, dance and generally make a musical out of most of those great moments in life is tough to suppress. Fortunately, for the Ambanis this dampener of sprit does not exist. The stars have aligned for the second wedding in the family - just a few months past the Isha Ambani spectacular in December – and they are getting ready to move.

As part of the beat-filled evening at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s festive celebration on Monday saw stars including Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shaking a leg to a choreographed number.

Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, while Shloka is the youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta. And even the pre-wedding celebrations of these young folks saw a smattering of well-known faces.

These celebrations precede a March 7 'Mala and Mehendi' function at the Dome, NSCI, Worli, on the evening of March 7.

The wedding on March 9 will be held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This will be preceded by an 'assembly of baraat' at around 3.30pm at Trident Hotel, BKC, followed by 'baraat swagat and high tea' at 6.30 p.m. and 'Hasta Melap' at 8.01pm and then dinner.

A day before the formal wedding reception on March 11, there will be another evening of dance and Tinsel Town a sparkling.

Guests have been urged to refrain from sharing any event pictures, video or audio recordings on social media. But the bride-to-be hasn't been quite that retiring. One look at her social media posts and the special-ness of the occasion comes through. Check out, for instance, this horse-drawn carriage that she took to her pre-wedding bash. #Princessgoals anyone?