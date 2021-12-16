Director Kabir Khan and actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the press conference for their movie ''83' at Reel Cinema, Dubai Mall. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Top Bollywood actors and celebrity power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hit it out of the park with their trademark wit, humour and humility at a press conference in Dubai on December 16 for their upcoming film ‘‘83’, which they described as their careers’ most significant movie.

The stars — dressed in festive colours like red and sparkling gold — were on call to promote National Award-winning Indian director Kabir Khan’s sporting biopic that chronicles former Indian captain Kapil Dev and his underdog team’s momentous win at the 1983 World Cup against the West Indies.

While Singh plays the iconic captain Dev, his real-life wife Padukone plays his on-screen supportive spouse Romi Dev.

“It’s a story that’s very close to my heart personally,” said Padukone, the daughter of former badminton world champion Prakash Padukone. “I have seen my mother play the same role in my father’s life as the way Romi Dev has played in Kapil Dev’s life … Sports was an integral part of my life.”

Her mother Ujjala Prakash Padukone was the proverbial wind beneath her father’s wings.

Padukone claimed the film, which will release in UAE cinemas on December 23, was a nod to women who put their husband’s dream before their own.

“Because I’ve seen it up close and personal and I felt and understood that sentiment,” said Padukone.

Her actor-husband Singh also felt that ‘‘83’, which saw multiple delays in release due to the coronavirus pandemic, was a career-defining film for him.

The cast was at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival a day before for the world premiere of ‘‘83’ and in Dubai, they unveiled the poster at the Burj Khalifa after the press conference. The world’s tallest building lit up with montages from the film.