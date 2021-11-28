Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was bestowed the UAE golden visa honour last week, celebrated the big moment by living it up in Dubai with his friends from this region.
The ‘Bediya’ star was spotted with his wife Natasha enjoying Dubai’s spectacular skyline atop a swanky terrace restaurant. He was seen dining with his friends including Raza Beig, who heads a chain of retail stores.
“Hero no 1... Perfectly chilled evening with all my favourites,” wrote Beig tagging his star friends.
Earlier this week, Dhawan took to his Instagram Story to post an image of him receiving the UAE golden visa honour and thanked the UAE government.
“Having shot multiple films here I can first hand say that the UAE is a great destination to film ... Very thankful to the @uaegov for giving me a golden visa,” wrote Dhawan.
On Thursday, Dhawan also revealed the first look and release date of his new film ‘Bhediya’, out in theatres on November 25, 2022.
Also starring Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal, the film was earlier scheduled for release on April 14, 2022.
The film re-unites producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who helmed the 2018 blockbuster ‘Stree’.
“‘Bhediya’ is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” said Kaushik to IANS.
In the film, Dhawan is reportedly playing a were-wolf.
Dhawan is not the only star that has been spotted vacationing in Dubai. Actors including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, John Abraham, Mouni Roy, and more have flocked to the UAE this winter.