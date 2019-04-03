Filmmaker is seen in video patting the actress on her behind

What could have been an innocent move has landed Boney Kapoor in the midst of a controversy.

A video is doing the rounds featuring the filmmaker and actress Urvashi Rautela posing for a photo at the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada’s son, Aksshay Gada. The two stand besides each other, sharing a laugh and chatting, and as they exit Kapoor is seen patting the ‘Grand Masti’ star on her behind.

The video spread like wildfire on social media, with people pointing out that “this is what casual sexual assault looks like”.

One social media user labelled the video “disgusting”, while another wrote: “If it had been any other common man, she would have slapped him by now, but clearly not the same reaction towards such a grand producer.”

The speculation led to Rautela finally reacting to the video.

Sharing a screen shot of an article speculating about the incident, she wrote on Twitter: “Presumably one of India’s ‘supreme’ newspaper and this is ‘news’? Please don’t talk about girl power or women’s liberation when you don’t know how to respect/honour girls.”

She also defended Kapoor by calling him a “true gentleman”.

“I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when I saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected sir. It makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don’t even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone’s reputation,” Rautela tweeted. “I honestly respect sir and stand by him and his dignity.”