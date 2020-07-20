Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Image Credit: IANS

Actress Twinkle Khanna has questioned why women should be expected to do all the household chores and said that they should be split equally between family members.

The actress-turned-author noted how her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, has taken charge of kitchen duties during the lockdown.

“Men and women should share responsibilities. I feel responsibilities should not be shared according to gender. They should be shared according to skill sets. If you put someone like me in kitchen, I would be miserable. I find cooking stressful, and it is a genuine problem,” Khanna said.

“But my husband and son cook. They enjoy cooking. They put on some music and come up with fabulous dishes. I am the one who is awful at cooking. I like to organise things, I order groceries, wash utensils. Cooking is not my cup of tea. Every household should divide up chores according to people’s skill sets. Gender has nothing to do with it,” she pointed out.

Khanna says thanks to Kumar and son Aarav’s cooking skills, she has found a silver lining amid the COVID-19 gloom.

“It’s a blessing. My son cooks, but I did not know he could cook so many things. Only during lockdown, I have discovered that he knows how to make rajmah [red kidney bean curry] and pizza from scratch. He can also make tiramisu dessert. We have not ordered in food even for a day because we have our own two chefs in the kitchen! So I think that has been the silver lining,” Khanna quipped.

She is quite happy to see men stepping up and helping their partners in running the household during the lockdown.