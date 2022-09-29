After news broke about her hospitalisation this week due to 'uneasiness', Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is making headlines again on Thursday.
An unverified tweet from an alleged movie reviewer claiming there's trouble in paradise is gaining traction. Several Indian media outlets have also hinted that they are going through a tough phase.
Soon after the tweet started doing the rounds, the couple’s fans slammed the post and accused the Twitter user of spreading false rumours about the power couple.
While fans of the couple have been defending the relationship, the actors themselves seem to be ignoring the rumours. Attending a FICCI event on Tuesday, Ranveer Singh talked about celebrating ten years of being with Padukone. He said at the event, “Touchwood...We met and started dating in 2012... so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika.”
After five years of dating each other, actors Padukone and Ranveer Singh hung up their designer boots and got hitched in an exclusive and lavish destination wedding in Italy in 2018. Their nuptials were planned with military precision and tremendous economic might, and was limited to their family and close friends. They have also acted together in blockbusters including ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’ and ‘Padmaavat’.
On the work front, Padukone’s next project is director Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The action movie is set to release in theatres on January 25. The actress will also star in ‘Fighter’, her time acting alongside Hrithik Roshan. Telugu project ‘Project K’ is another movie that is in her pipeline.
Singh will next star in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also features Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The Karan Johar-directed romance will release on February 10, 2023. Singh’s other projects are Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and the Hindi remake of 2005 Tamil thriller ‘Anniyan’.