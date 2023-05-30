The makers have opted for a web-only release, and the movie will be available to stream on Netflix from next year.

The film tells the story of Punjab’s original rock star, Amar Singh Chamkila, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 1980s. The singer was assassinated at the age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live stage performers of Punjab.

“Making ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ on the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing,” the movie’s director had said in an interview previously. “The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila’s daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow.”

Actor Diljit Dosanjh said, “Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life ... It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to (AR) Rahman sir’s exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz ‘bhajee’ (dear brother) for believing in me for this role.”