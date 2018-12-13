Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone will be in Dubai on December 19 to launch her line of cosmetic products at the Concept Big Brands Carnival (CBBC) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The actress is expected to be at Hall 7 and 8 at 9.45am, followed by appearances at Al Raha Mall in Abu Dhabi the following day, to promote her make-up range called StarStruck
“Dubai is one of my most favourite places in the world and I’m so happy to be launching my make-up range — StarStruck by Sunny Leone — here. I’ve received so much love from my fans on every visit and can’t wait to see them again,” Leone said in a statement.