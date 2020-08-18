South Indian superstar Prabhas, who gained immense popularity after period epic ‘Baahubali’, will flex his acting muscles and more in an ambitious 3D action drama titled ‘Adipurush’.
Director Om Raut will spearhead the project that’s likely to release in 2022.
Earlier this week, Prabhas had put out a teaser claiming that he was keeping his fingers crossed for his new project and was keen to announce it to the world.
If the poster is anything to go by, the movie will be a tale of ‘good vs evil’. They are expected to be shoot next year and the film will be made in Hindi and Telugu.
It’s produced by T-Series, who also backed Prabhas’ big-budget action thriller ‘Saaho’, and is their third collaboration together.
While he was a big name in South India, it was ‘Baahubali’ that catapulted Prabhas into a bona fide superstar in Bollywood. His extraordinary strength displayed in ‘Baahubali’ had many takers. While ‘Saaho’ was action-fuelled and filled with stunts, most of Prabhas’ film celebrate his charisma and star power.