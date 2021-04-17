Actor, known for helping people during the pandemic, has been struck down with the virus

Image Credit: Supplied

The man who became a household name for helping migrants during the COVID-19 lockdown in India has now been struck down by the virus.

Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood is the latest celebrity who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The news was confirmed by the actor himself on social media, who put up a post, while asking his fans not to worry about his health.

“Hi Everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I’m always there for you all. — Sonu Sood.”

He captioned the post as: “Stay safe Stay positive.”

Earlier this month, the actor got his vaccine against the virus even as he was appointed brand ambassador of Punjab’s COVID-19 vaccination drive spearheaded by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ star has actively been involved in social and philanthropic movements to help Indians who have been affected by the pandemic in the past year. When India went into lockdown, he helped stranded migrant workers get back to their home states by organising trains and buses. He also launched a job portal called ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ to help migrant workers find employment.

Actor Sonu Sood get COVID-19 vaccine Image Credit: twitter.com/SonuSood

While talking to Gulf News last year, the actor explained why he was going out of his way to help others. “When I saw the visuals of the exhausted migrants on the highways with their little children in tow trying to walk more than 1,000km to reach home, something in me snapped. I just wanted to help them in any way I could,” Sood said. “I have always believed that I need to be the change that I want to see.”

Last month, Indian carrier SpiceJet paid tribute to the star for his social activism by wrapping some of its planes in special livery that feature an image of the actor, along with a special message that reads: ‘A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood’.

SpiceJet plane with Sonu Sood livery Image Credit: Twitter.com/spicejet

The airline also posted a series of tweets explaining why they chose to pay tribute to the star in this manner.