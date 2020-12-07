1 of 12
Bollywood celebrities have spoken out in support of farmers across India who have protesting two new laws. The farmers are protesting against two farm bills that were recently passed in India’s upper House of Parliament: the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and (2) the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Here’s what they had to say. Hansal Mehta tweeted : #IStandWithFarmers
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is definitely a man of action. After posting on social media messages of support, he went to the Delhi border and joined the farmers protesting.
Actor Preity Zinta called farmers 'Soldiers of the soil' in her Twitter post. She wrote: “My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic. They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha (sic).”
Meanwhile, the actor who has become the voice of sufferers in India, Sonu Sood wrote in Devanagari script: “Kisaan hai… toh hum hain” [“We exist because farmers exist”.]
Sonam K Ahuja, who was recently in the UAE, also posted pictures of the protesting farmers and shared a quote from Daniel Webster, "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." The actor also used a hashtag of the movement name ‘Delhi Chalo’.
She’s known for her outspoken viewpoints. Actor Richa Chadha wrote “For those who are wondering what the farmers are protesting, read [below]. India has been facing an agrarian crisis for the past 2 decades, 12000 farmers commit suicide every year, that’s over 30/day! And yet, this is the biggest protest by people who put food on our plates.”
Actor Chitrangada Singh calls for protection for farmers, writing: “We need to keep them feeling protected...might sound selfish but for our own needs. They feed us and work tirelessly with their sweat and blood. #respectfarmers.”
Actress and model Urvashi Rautela also supported the farmers' protest and shared an Instagram story that reads: "No farmers no food Respect farmers Without farmers, we wouldn’t have access to food and other basic necessities. Take a moment to really appreciate this profession and all the hard work and dedication the farm life requires. Farmers are the backbone of our nation. They need our respect not Sympathy and we shall give it"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, ‘Quantico’ star, also compared them to frontliners. She tweeted: ““Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”
Jonas-Chopa’s star cousin Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter to share a post by singer-rapper Badshah, which urges people to be grateful to farmers who are responsible for the food they enjoy.
Riteish Deshmukh meanwhile said, “If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan.”
“No farmers = Barren land ! Our land is a Blessed one , so should be OUR Farmers’ lives !!!! Requesting the government to understand their issues and favour them,” actor Gauahar Khan wrote on Twitter.
