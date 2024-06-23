Mubai: Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, attended by close friends and family. Sonakshi and Zaheer shared their first wedding pictures on Sunday.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for the past seven years, posted beautiful pictures from their wedding day on Instagram. Sonakshi looked stunning in an ivory saree adorned with intricate embroidery, styled with a bun and white roses, and minimal jewelry. Zaheer chose an all-white ensemble for the occasion.

In one photo, Zaheer kisses Sonakshi's hand, while another captures them signing their marriage papers, with Sonakshi affectionately holding her father Shatrughan Sinha's arm. The last picture shows the newlyweds embracing tenderly.

The caption accompanying their photos reads: "On this day seven years ago (23.06.2017), we saw love in its purest form in each other's eyes and decided to hold onto it. Today, that love has guided us through challenges and triumphs, leading up to this moment, where with the blessings of our families and gods, we are now husband and wife. Here's to love, hope, and all things beautiful together, from now until forever... Sonakshi & Zaheer... 23.06.2024."

Celebs snapped at Sinha's residence

On the big day of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, their family members and industry friends are arriving at the wedding venue to shower their blessings on the couple.

Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, accompanied by her fiance Siddharth, as well as Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita, were spotted at the bride's residence. Aditi Rao Hydari, also known as Bibbojaan, was photographed with Siddharth outside Sonakshi's home.

Sonakshi's close friend and actor Huma Qureshi looked stunning in ethnic wear as she left in her car.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, were also seen at Sonakshi's wedding ceremony.

A few hours earlier, Sonakshi's father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was snapped in Bandra, Mumbai.

In a video, he can be seen smiling and responding to paparazzi congratulating him and his wife Poonam Sinha on their daughter's marriage. As the media surrounded his car, Shatrughan Sinha graciously thanked them, looking elegant in a black kurta and blue embroidered stole. Poonam Sinha also expressed her gratitude to the media for their congratulatory wishes.

Days ago, Shatrughan Sinha was photographed posing with Zaheer, both smiling as they posed for the camera. Sonakshi herself was seen in a white outfit. Just recently, the couple enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends, with Sonakshi sharing glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. One image shows Sonakshi posing with Huma Qureshi.

On Thursday night, groom-to-be Zaheer was photographed with Sonakshi's father, film veteran Shatrughan Sinha, in Bandra, Mumbai. The veteran actor and Zaheer happily posed together for paparazzi stationed at the venue.

The duo starred together in the 2022 film Double XL

Earlier, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral, reportedly confirming their marriage plans, describing it as 'the moment' that would make them each other's 'definite and official husband and wife'. The digital invitation resembled a magazine cover with a headline and featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonaksi in a snow-covered setting.