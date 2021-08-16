Shilpa Shetty Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been maintaining a low profile since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra related to peddling adult films last month, made her first public appearance at a COVID-19 virtual fund-raiser event.

According to reports, the actress demonstrated several yoga poses and breathing techniques. She claimed that pranayama was a solid solution to overcome negative emotions.

“It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times but to control that, it is important to control your breath. That is why pranayama has become integral to remain positive and improve breathing. I really hope that these pranayamas help you in your daily life and in your immunity and health,” said Shetty Kundra,

Shilpa Shetty Image Credit: Instagram/ShilpaShettyKundra

Her life has been upended since the arrest of her entrepreneur husband Kundra in relation to making adult content.

The 45-year-old industrialist was charged with being a ‘key conspirator’ in adult films production racket which reportedly forced many women to engage in sexually explicit videos. Kundra, who has now approached the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail, has denied any wrong doing. His lawyer claims his arrest on July 20 is illegal.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Image Credit: IANS

Shetty Kundra, who has lost several endorsements following this scandal, has urged the media and fans not to speculate about her involvement in the racket. She also claimed that the past few weeks have been very challenging for her family.