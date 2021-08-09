1 of 8
When it comes to opulence and sweeping spectacles in Bollywood that talk up love, betrayal, and lust, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali owns the space. His films are lavish, grand, and gloriously larger-than-life. As he celebrates his 25 years in Indian cinema on August 9, here's a look at some of his cinematic gems and what makes this director tick.
His directorial debut: Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his Bollywood splash with a stirring musical 'Khamoshi', starring Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar and Salman Khan. The film wasn’t a major hit at the box office, but it was critically acclaimed. Bhansali and the actors were lauded for their sensitive portrayal of specially abled persons. In the film, Koirala’s character Annie was raised by a deaf and mute couple and she falls in love with Khan’s character. Its music by duo Jatin-Lalit was also lauded. While many of his fans believe that 'Khamoshi' didn’t get a fair run at the box-office, it remains one of his most talked about works.
Method to his madness: Actress Deepika Padukone, who has worked with Bhansali in mammoth blockbusters including ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’ and ‘Padmaavat’, wrote a deeply personal note on her director’s career milestone. “9th November 2007. My debut film ‘Om Shanti Om’ was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’. And as grateful as I was (And I still am...I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), I also remember thinking to myself at the time, that I would never be good enough to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse.” And what was her first meeting with Bhansali in 2012 like? “Fast forward to 2012. I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed. I received a call from my management saying ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you.’ I said, ‘What?!’. They said, ‘Yes! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you.’ ‘I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can’t get out of bed right now!’ I said. The next thing I know, he was on his way to see me!” she wrote. The result? Their iconic 2013 hit ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’, Bhansali’s take on Romeo & Juliet. “What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short of an ‘iconic partnership’ I believe. And together we’ve created ‘iconic characters’. Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever!” added Padukone.
Bhansali is Bollywood’s most notorious taskmaster?: While it’s widely believed that Bhansali is a tough director to work with, the filmmaker believes that it’s a misconception. According to Bhansali, he is intent on extracting the best from his actors. In an earlier interview with PTI, Bhansali said: “It is a myth that Sanjay is a (tough) task master and that he shouts and bullies people. It is nothing like that. We have fun while working. Obviously, when something wrong happens, like if there is something dirty you will get angry. Small angers are permissible to everyone … I am just reminding them [his cast] about their talents and tapping it. I haven’t done that as a task master or by scolding,”
A romance classic: Bhansali is one of the few directors who can get A-listers such as Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in a film together. ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, his romance about young love and reluctant brides, remains one of Bhansali’s biggest romantic hits. Actor Ajay Devgn was also appreciated for his turn as the third wheel in the love triangle. If you are in the mood to celebrate Bhansali’s career milestone today, re-visiting this stirring romance is a great idea. Rai Bachchan and Khan have immense chemistry, while Devgn brought grace and dignity to his well-written role. This film was Bhansali’s biggest hits early on his career.
#25YearsOfSLB: As Bhansali clocked 25 years in the Hindi film industry, his own company Bhansali Productions took to Twitter and shared a montage of his films, chronicling his Bollywood journey through his work. “Each passing day has been an onset of a new beginning. A journey of a thousand miles wouldn’t have been possible without each one of you. “As we celebrate #25YearsOfSLB, we relive every moment of curating these handmade films just for you. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey,” the tweet read.
Launching stars: Sanjay Leela Bhansali also famously launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, both star kids from influential film dynasties, through his film ‘Saawariya’. His film was up against Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ and didn’t do as well as the icon’s film at the box-office. But the acting chops of these two new kids on the block wasn’t totally ignored. While Khan eclipsed Bhansali’s film, there was no denying that Bhansali is one of the few Bollywood directors who can re-create ambitious, visually stunning films.
Rough waters: Bhansali is no stranger to controversies. During the release of his historical epic ‘Padmaavat’, his film sets were famously vandalised by right-wing groups and the director was physically assaulted. There were bounties placed on his actor’s heads but the director still forged ahead with the release after changing the title of the film, as per those who opposed the film’s title and content about an Indian Hindu princess.
