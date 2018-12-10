When Bollywood’s triumvirate — Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan — hit the stage to dance at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding bash at Udaipur yesterday, the internet was quick to note that the rich industrialist managed a casting coup that no other producer or director had pulled off for a film in the recent past.
Social media users weren’t far from the truth. In a video that has been doing the rounds, Salman was seen as one of the background dancers performing to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ from the classic romantic drama ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. It’s rare for any Bollywood star to not be in the centre of a stage, but Salman graciously made room for the bride and the groom.
Aamir, who has famously shunned award ceremonies and its song-dance spectacle in the past, was seen making an exception for this event. The actor, dressed in a tailored maroon tuxedo, was seen following Shah Rukh’s dance moves with precision.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had a romantic dance routine ready to mix things up. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri also pitched in a rare appearance on stage with her husband.
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who got married recently, also made time for the Ambanis and walked in with their respective husbands Nick Jonas and Ranveer Singh.
While Bollywood made merry, pop singer Beyonce gave guests an unforgettable night with her popular hits and dazzling choreography. The iconic star also posted a picture of herself in a racy red Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation that had gota patti (a type of Indian embroidery) work along with fishnet stockings and thigh-high slits.
Over the last couple of days, Udaipur was transformed into a playground for the rich and the famous. According to reports, dozens of private jets swooped into the tourist city with stars in tow.
Politicians including Hilary Clinton are a part of the guest list of the lavish celebrations that will culminate in a wedding in Mumbai on December 12.
The 27-year-old Ambani, who’s the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry financial tycoon Anand Piramal, 33, signalling the union of two powerful dynasties.