Social media users weren’t far from the truth. In a video that has been doing the rounds, Salman was seen as one of the background dancers performing to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ from the classic romantic drama ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. It’s rare for any Bollywood star to not be in the centre of a stage, but Salman graciously made room for the bride and the groom.