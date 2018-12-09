Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce arrived in Udaipur on Sunday to perform at a pre-wedding celebration for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.
Beyonce sported a white printed ensemble and a pair of shades as she stepped out of the Maharana Pratap Airport.
The ‘Crazy in Love’ singer will perform on Sunday night for a star-studded audience, which includes US former First Lady Hillary Clinton and a slew of Bollywood celebrities including newlywed Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas.
Beyonce’s arrival for a private concert has been much talked about since September when American singer John Legend performed at Ambani and Piramal’s engagement in Italy’s Lake Como.
On Saturday night, a glitzy sangeet ceremony saw the bride and groom’s family in a celebratory mood.
Among those who joined the party were business tycoons, as well as celebrities such as Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan with mother Jaya, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Siddharth Roy Kapur with wife Vidya Balan, John Abraham with wife Priya Runchal, Ronnie Screwvala with wife Zarine, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Karan Tacker.
Veteran actress Rekha also arrived on Sunday.
Ambani and Piramal, scions of the Ambani and Piramal business families respectively, will wed as per Indian traditions at the Mumbai residence of the Ambani family on December 12.
On Friday, the families started the pre-wedding functions with a special four-day ‘Anna Seva’ to feed 5,100 people, a majority of them with special abilities, here.