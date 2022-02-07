The portrait of Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan offering a dua (prayer) along with his manager Pooja Dadlani doing the same with a symbolic Namaste (folded hands) at singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral on Sunday has triggered an avalanche of divided opinions on social media.

While some hailed the poignant image as emblematic of the secular and pluralistic India, a small section of social media users trolled the actor for choosing to follow his religious rituals while paying his last respects to the icon’s mortal remains at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on February 6.

Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani offer prayers at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral in Mumbai

Mangeshkar’s fans worldwide have collectively mourned the death of their long-enduring nightingale, who died aged 92 after her battle with COVID-19. The singer was given a funeral with state-honours that saw Shah Rukh Khan, along with other actors such as Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also pay homage.

But Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers was scrutinised with a few social media users wondering whether the actor was disrespectful towards the singer when visuals of the star blowing air as a part of his dua set the internet on fire.

Actress and Khan’s peer Urmila Matondkar told India today that this latest controversy attempting to smear his name is deplorable.

Actress Urmila Matondkar Image Credit: IANS

“As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it’s really sad,” she told India Today.

It’s not just actors and a clutch of filmmakers such as Ashoke Pandit who found the selective outrage disturbing. Activist Chandra Kumar Bose, the grand nephew of late freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, hailed the superstar for showcasing India's plurality.

“This is the real heritage & culture of India. Certain religious bigots cannot digest it,” wrote Twitter user Chandra Kumar Bose.

Poet and actor Rajev Paul expressed his sadness at communal overtones being ascribed to Khan’s gestures.

“Shame on all those people, who only see filth … It’s in your mind guys, if you still have one! #ShahRukhKhan doesn’t need me to defend him, but as a fellow human being I feel bad to see him trend like this. Be sensitive and be sensible. May God bless you wisdom,” wrote Paul.

Another user Sanjay K Roy blasted the ‘troll army’ in India for attributing religious colours to the actor’s gestures.

“Even in the midst of tragedy and mourning, the troll army and those who spread hatred did their bit and targeted @iamsrk even as he offered duas for #LataMangeshkar who represents the essence of music, which known no language, nor religion,” he wrote.

Indian filmmaker and producer Ashoke Pandit batted for Khan and wrote: “Fringe targeting @iamsrk by falsely accusing him of spitting at #LataMangeshkarji’s funeral should be ashamed of themselves. He prayed and blew on her mortal remains for protection and blessings in her onward journey...,” wrote Pandit.

The hate-filled tweets began populating when Harayana politician Arun Yadav asked defiantly: “Did he spit?”, accusing the actor of disrespecting the late singer. His tweet set off a vitriolic online debate on whether Khan had slighted the singer during her final rites.

Following this incident that saw majority siding with Khan and batting for India’s secular fabric, the hashtag #ShahRukhKhanbeautyofIndia has been gaining traction.