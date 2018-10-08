Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan continues to keep his date with Dubai.

The 52-year-old actor, who is the lead star of Dubai Tourism’s #BeMyGuest campaign, will be back in the UAE next week to film a commercial showcasing the city’s splendours, according to a social media post by celebrity manager Sheeraz Hasan.

“The King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk will be in Dubai next week shooting his next instalment of commercials for Dubai Tourism. @visit.dubai @mydubai #bemyguest#visitdubai,” Hasan posted on his Instagram account on Sunday evening.

The post was accompanied by a video that was filmed last year showcasing Khan peddling this city as an ultimate honeymoon paradise. Khan, known for his endless charm and a string of romantic films, is shown as a perfect wingman to this loved-up couple. He helps the boyfriend shine by orchestrating romantic gestures that would make any woman blush. The details to the campaign that will be shot next week is yet to be revealed. But Hasan’s post was immediately noticed by Hollywood celebrity Paris Hilton who expressed her excitement over the post.

Khan’s promotional videos for Dubai were an instant hit in the past and racked up millions of views online.

According to industry sources, Khan is going to film across several locations across the city including The Walk this time around.

It isn’t the first time that Khan has spearheaded promotional campaigns for Dubai. His earlier videos for Dubai Tourism highlighted the actor’s amiable personality.

He was shown roaming the streets of Dubai, surprising residents with his starry presence and playing volleyball on the beach — all in a bid to make Dubai irresistible to tourists.

“I love this amazing city and I’m really looking forward to once again sharing my experiences with my fans,” Khan said in a statement that was released in January this year when he filmed the second instalment.