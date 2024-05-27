Bollywood superstar and owner of the IPL cricket team KKR, Shah Rukh Khan, was in a jubilant mood as his team took home this year's trophy.

SRK met the players of his team and congratulated them for winning the IPL final. In the video shared by JioCinema uncapped pacer Harshit Rana can be seen hugging the 'Jawan' actor and lifted him up with excitement.

In the pictures shared by the official page of IPL, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen hanging out with Gautam Gambhir and giving him a morale boost.

It was a great moment of celebration for SRK and his team. After his team won the match, he hugged his wife Gauri and planted a kiss on her forehead. He also hugged Suhana Khan and AbRam. King Khan then proceeded to celebrate with people around him.

His appearance came just days after the actor was hospitalised due to heat stroke. Due to the scorching heatwave in Ahmedabad, the 'Pathaan' star fell ill and was admitted to the hospital. Thankfully, a few hours later, he was discharged.

Although the actor has not made a statement about it, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update with his fans and well-wishers a few days ago.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories to thank everyone on Shah Rukh's behalf for their prayers.Pooja captioned her post, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern. (folded hands emojis)."

Shah Rukh's KKR business partners Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta also visited him at the Ahmedabad hospital.

Talking about the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.