Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who complained of breathlessness two days ago, got discharged from a hospital in Mumbai on August 10.
The actor took to his Twitter on August 8 to inform his fans that he being kept under medical observation and that he had tested COVID-19 negative. He thought it best to seek medical help when he felt breathless and a discomfort in his chest.
“Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my Covid-19 report is negative. With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings,” tweeted Dutt.
The actor, 61, will soon be seen in ‘Sadak 2’ along with Alia Bhatt and in South Indian film ‘KGF Chapter 2’.