Participants make their way on the Fontanka river during the Fontanka-SUP stand up paddle boarding festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Stand up paddle boarding (SUP) is an offshoot of surfing that originated in Hawaii, and is just starting to get its fame in Russia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Fontanka-SUP is an yearly festival organised by St. Petersburg city portal Fontanka.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Participants make their way on the Griboyedov Canal. SUP has become an indispensable friend to surfers in the absence of waves, as you can surf on absolutely smooth water - using a paddle.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Unlike traditional surfing where the rider sits until a wave comes, stand up paddle boarders stand on their boards and use a paddle to propel themselves through the water.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Participants make their way on the Fontanka river during the Fontanka-SUP stand up paddle boarding festival in Saint Petersburg.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A participant makes his way on the Griboyedov Canal.
Image Credit: REUTERS
