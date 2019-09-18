The Bollywood actor was in the UAE to promote his new film, ‘Prassthanam’

It is considered as one of the most iconic films in Bollywood and its lead star has now confirmed that a sequel to the award winning ‘Khalnayak’ is in the works.

Sanjay Dutt, who was in Dubai on September 18 to promote his upcoming film ‘Prassthanam’, confirmed the news, adding that his production house was currently in talks with Tiger Shroff to star in the film as the young lead.

Shroff’s father, actor Jackie Shroff, starred in the 1993 film as Ram, an honest policeman. The film was directed by Subhash Ghai.

Dutt spoke about the project when quizzed about the current trend in Bollywood to remake classics.

“I can’t speak for others but we are definitely looking at making a sequel to ‘Khalnayak’ under the Sanjay S Dutt production house.

“We are still in the talking phase and have approached Tiger Shroff to star in the film.”

Dutt also confirmed he will return to the film as well as Ballu, the terrorist who has a volte face in the end of the film after the love of a woman, Ganga (played by Madhuri Dixit Nene), prompts him to surrender to the police.

While details of the new film are yet to be revealed, it is possible the sequel will follow Ballu’s release from prison and his subsequent meeting with Ram and Ganga’s son, played by Shroff.

‘Khalnayak’ broke several records when it released, becoming the fourth highest grossing film in Bollywood in the 90s.

The film also gained notoriety due to its lead star Dutt being arrested the same year under the Terrorism and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act in 1993 in connection with the Bombay bombings that year which resulted in 257 fatalities.

Dutt was later exonerated of those charges but spent time in prison for illegal possession of weapons.