A few days after two men opened fire outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai, his brother Arbaaz Khan on Monday evening took to Instagram and released a statement on their family's behalf.

In the post, Arbaaz stated that the particular "disturbing" incident has affected the family.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

He also shared that the family is fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in investigating the matter.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," Arbaaz wrote.

The incident, which occurred on a Sunday morning, saw two unidentified individuals opening fire outside Khan's residence, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

According to preliminary findings, the assailants arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack." They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has summoned two individuals for questioning in connection with the recent firing incident.

According to sources within the Crime Branch, the individuals summoned for questioning are believed to have crucial information regarding the ownership and procurement of the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident. One of the individuals is claimed to be the owner of the motorcycle, hailing from Raigad, while the other is reportedly an agent involved in its acquisition.

The investigation focuses on determining whether the motorcycle used in the shooting was purchased directly by the shooter or through the intermediaries. Additionally, authorities are scrutinizing the circumstances under which the motorcycle came into the possession of the alleged shooter. Since the initiation of the investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch has interrogated over 15 individuals in connection with the case.

After the news of the firing broke, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident. Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan's security.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.