While Salman Khan may have no Eid blockbuster releasing at the cinema this festive period, the Bollywood actor has found something to launch while in quarantine at his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The actor decided to use the quarantine and the occasion to launch a grooming brand, while saying that he realises the need of the hour is to manufacture sanitisers over deodorants.

Khan took to Twitter, where he shared a video he said: “Ek brand launch kya hai haali main FRSH... Behetareen hai.. Pahele hum deodorants start Karne wale the... Lekin need of the hour yeh hai sanitisers start Karna. kuch dino ke baad [first we thought of bringing out deodorants but the need of the hour is sanitisers].”

Concluding the video, the actor urged his fans to be safe.

Khan has been actively posting videos on his social media handles to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.