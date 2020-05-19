1 of 17
While it’s impossible to forget Katrina Kaif washing dishes and sweeping the floor on her own, our army of revered Bollywood stars are also using this time to catch up on classics and web shows. Actress Deepika Padukone watches an Oscar-winning movie every night and has been constantly recommending her choices to her fans, while Radhika Apte is a proud couch potato as she binges on The Simpsons. Check out what your stars are watching this summer...
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 17
Deepika Padukone — ‘The Perks Of Being a Wallflower’: Padukone, who is one of Bollywood’s most vocal advocates on mental health, recommends watching Emma Watson’s stirring Hollywood film ‘The Perks Of Being a Wallflower’ during quarantine. The 2012 Hollywood film, also featuring Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman, is a coming-of-age tale of Charlie (Lerman, a teenager who is grappling with depression after his best friend commits suicide.
Image Credit: Insta/deepikapadukone
3 of 17
The movie, based on Stephen Chbosky’s best-selling young-adult novel, also chronicles a string of pertinent issues like teenage alienation and finding your own identity while growing up. A perfect pean to non-conformism, Padukone had two words: ‘Watch this’. She also recommends catching up on acclaimed Hollywood films like ‘Phantom Thread’ and ‘Her’.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 17
Ayushmann Khurrana — ‘Money Heist’: “I want to be the professor. I want to put this out in the universe,” tweeted Khurrana after watching the latest season of Netflix show ‘Money Heist’.
Image Credit: Instagram/ayushmannk
5 of 17
“Hello, reverent filmmakers! Please! I am dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets & work, like each and every human. But patience is a virtue, they say. Calm down. Till then Bella Ciao,” he added. The actor is so smitten by the show that he has learn to play the song on his piano. What’s not to love about Khurrana playing the piano, shirtless? We are sold.
Image Credit: Netflix
6 of 17
Twinkle Khanna — ‘Hasmukh’: The actress and author has been in the mood to watch black humour and Vir Das’ ‘Hasmukh’ was right up her alley.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 17
“Just going to watch #Hasmukh now. @Virdas as a murderous comedian and a cup of black coffee as black as the humour in this show by @Nairsameer is pretty much my idea of heaven.”
Image Credit: Netflix
8 of 17
Shatrugnan Sinha — ‘The Family Man’, ‘Special Ops’, ‘Bala’: The actor-politician is having a great time binge-watching Manoj Bajpayee’s hit web series ‘The Family Man’ on Amazon Prime and crime thriller ‘Special Ops’ on Hotstar. He also gave a shout out to actor Ayushmann Khurrana after watching his movie ‘Bala’, a tale of a man who is dealing with pre-maturing balding and hair loss.
Image Credit: IANS
9 of 17
“Another daring, risky subject, well presented on celluloid is #Bala directed by a fine director in the making @amarkaushik of comedy horror film #Stree fame. Everyone has given great performances. Especially by the one & only one today in the news for better reasons @ayushmannk to be watched out for. He has given consecutive hits in a row & certainly seems to be heading for a very bright future,” tweeted Sinha after watching ‘Bala’.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 17
Radhika Apte — ‘The Simpsons’: She’s a big fan of ‘The Simpsons’ and Radhika Apte feels that this revered comic series is a fun way to combat ‘lockdown blues’.
Image Credit: IANS
11 of 17
“Some days I feel like Marge and some days Lisa. Most days I feel like watching The Simpsons! Goodbye sleep. This is the marathon I have been waiting for … If you need me, I’ll be on my couch,” tweeted Apte, as 31 seasons of ‘pure fun’ dropped on Disney Plus.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 17
Sayani Gupta — ‘Paatal Lok’: The ‘Four More Shots Please!’ actress is in love with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s bold web series production ‘Paatal Lok’, which premiered on Amazon Prime this month. Highly controversial, the riveting crime thriller has catapulted character actor Jaideep Ahlawat, whose credits including ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ and ‘Raazi’, as an overnight sensation.
Image Credit: Supplied
13 of 17
“Saw #Paatalok two nights ago. Have been reeling from the brilliance of it. Perfectly written, crafted, directed, shot, stunning casting. It’s thrilling & stomach churning. @Jaiahlawat you are glorious! I am in love & awe,” tweeted Gupta, tagging the series directors Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun. Director Anurag Kashyap is also a huge fan of this series. In an interview with Gulf News, he defended the series which was slammed for being anti-Hindu, as politically-motivated.
Image Credit: Amazon Prime
14 of 17
Randeep Hooda — ‘Breaking Bad’, ‘Better Call Saul’: “Next on my list is ‘Paatal Lok starring my dear friend Jaideep,” said Hooda in an interview with Gulf News.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
15 of 17
The actor, who made his Hollywood splash with actor Chris Hemsworth in action thriller ‘Extraction’ on Netflix, has also been binge-watching ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’.
Image Credit: Supplied
16 of 17
Janhvi Kapoor — ‘Mr and Mrs 55’: When she is not experimenting with baking banana breads and making her sister taste her goodies, Kapoor is busy catching up on Bollywood classics.
Image Credit: Instagram/janhvikapoor
17 of 17
Currently, Kapoor is in love with Guru Dutt and Madhubala’s 1955 film ‘Mr and Mrs 55’. “I love them so much help me,” posted Kapoor on her Instagram along with a still from the classic.
Image Credit: Supplied