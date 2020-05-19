1 of 36
Megan Thee Stallion — ‘Rick and Morty’: ‘Savager’ rapper Megan Thee Stallion swept TikTok with the #SavageChallenge — she even got Beyonce on the remix. But, Stallion is not just a ‘classy, bougie, ratchet’ megastar — she’s also a Rick and Morty stan
“I’ve probably watched every rick and morty episode over 50 times lol,” she tweeted on Sunday. About her favourite episode, she replied: “When they keep remembering [expletive] and new people keep popping up in the house but it’s really aliens.”
Mindy Kaling — ‘Dead to Me 2’, ‘Becoming’: Mindy Kaling, creator of Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever’, has been keeping busy with anout Netflix show during quarantine: the funny and emotional ‘Dead To Me 2’, starring Christina Applegate as a widower who becomes embroiled in a quiet life of crime.
A woman of many tastes, Kaling is also a fan of Michele Obama’s documentary ‘Becoming’; she tweeted she’s “all about” Dead To Me 2 and that ‘Becoming’ is “just about the best thing on TV.”
Hozier — ‘Midnight Gospel’: Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has finished all of season one of Netflix’s sci-fi adult animation, ‘Midnight Gospel’, in which a spacecaster (i.e. a video podcaster in space) named Clancy lives in a dimension called The Chromatic Ribbon and travels through planets within a simulator.
“Just watched episode 8 of @MidnightGospel, my poor heart. That was beautiful, what a gift @buenothebear @duncantrussell,” wrote Hozier, mentioning the show’s creators.
Halsey — ‘The Great’: ‘Without Me’ singer Halsey is just like the rest of us this quarantine — she can binge an entire series in one day. And she did just that with ‘The Great’ on American streaming service ‘Hulu’ (it’s also on OSN in the region).
“I can’t believe I watched all of @TheGreatHulu in one sitting. I am ashamed of myself but so satisfied. Also need a magenta court dress and the Emperor’s leather pants,” she tweeted. The 10-episode comedy miniseries is loosely based on the rise of Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia. It stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.
James Corden — ‘Normal People’: James Corden said that the Hulu Original series Normal People, a romantic drama set in Ireland, changed his life. The ‘Carpool Karaoke host praised its two leads.
“Underplaying the impact of Normal People on @hulu has had on me for just a moment. I honestly think it may have changed my life. Its the best show I’ve watched in so long,” wrote Corden. “[Daisy Edgar-Jones] and [Paul Mescal] are extraordinary. It’s ALL extraordinary.”
Courtney Cox — ‘Friends’: Yep, even Courtney Cox loves a good Friends rewatch! The show’s very own Monica went on the Ellen Show over video chat and said she began to watch the sitcom to refresh her memory on what happens in it.
“I didn’t remember at all! People ask me all the time, ‘Will you do a quiz?’,” said Cox. “So, I started watching. I’ve been bingeing it. It’s really good, it turns out. And the Thanksgiving episodes are my favourite. I’m only on the first season … I loved playing overweight Monica, because I felt so free.”
Chrissy Teigen — ‘Love Island’: Cookbook author and fan-appointed ‘Mayor of Twitter’ Chrissy Teigen has been bingeing British reality TV series ‘Love Island’ for months now — and quarantine hasn’t slowed her down.
“Love Island has evolved so much since the early days. No more chain smoking or drunken cries,” she tweeted recently. “They seem much more aware that they are, indeed, on tv.”
Sandra Oh, John Legend — ‘Tiger King’: Plenty of celebs have been sucked into the bizarro real-life narrative of docuseries Tiger King, including ‘Killing Eve’ actress Sandra Oh and ‘All of Me’ singer John Legend.
Here’s what Oh had to tell ‘Variety’ about the series, starring Joe Exotic: “From a psychological perspective, and honestly an acting perspective, they’re brilliant character studies … Also, the narcissistic need and desire to be at the forefront — it’s an amazing study on how to be a cult leader.”
Chelsea Handler — ‘Unorthodox’: TV host and comedian Chelsea Handler got serious with her quarantine watch list, watching the orthodox Jewish miniseries ‘Unorthodox’ on Netflix.
“I find subtitles a great way to force your mind to pay attention, and a great way to brush up on my Haftorah portion. Next up: any native Icelandic series. I love ice, and I can’t wait to learn the language.”
Nicholas Hoult — ‘Schitt’s Creek’: ‘The Great’ star Nicholas Hoult has been enjoying the Canadian series Schitt’s Creek on Prime Video, which recently aired its very last episode.
Hoult called the show ‘fun’ and a ‘good escape’, referring to the acting as ‘brilliant’. Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara.
Ramy Youssef — ‘Nathan For You’: Star of his own show ‘Ramy’ on OSN, Ramy Youssef has gone old school this quarantine, watching the docu-reality comedy ‘Nathan for You’, starring Nathan Fielder.
Youssef said it’s the kind of show he would tell friends to watch — and then watch it with them while they’re watching.
Nina Dobrev — ‘Sex Education’: Canadian actress Nina Dobrev started watching ‘Sex Education’ on Netflix for its lead star Asa Butterfield, who she acted with in the 2018 film Then Came You.
According to Variety, Dobrev said she “wasn’t sure I wanted to watch a high school show. I was surprised by how elevated and interesting it was … Plus it is HILARIOUS.”
Hugh Jackman — ‘Happy Valley’: Australian actor Hugh Jackman told USA Today that he’s taken this time to catch up on old shows that he’d missed out on.
I’m watching a bunch of stuff that I never get time to do. I’m catching up right now on a British TV series called “Happy Valley” from 2014. So good. I can’t wait to get into “The Last Dance,” the Michael Jordan thing.”
Ryan Tedder — ‘Ozark’: OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder has been up to his eyes in TV series to watch.
He said he’s recently watched season three of ‘Ozark’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ “which I’m obsessed with”, ‘The English Game’, ‘Tiger King’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and cheerleading docuseries ‘Cheer’.
Camila Cabello — Taylor Swift’s NPR concert: Replying to a fan on Twitter, ‘Havana’ singer Camila Cabello wrote: “I’m watching @taylorswift13’s NPR concert!!!!
Cabello continued: “My heart is generally good! trying to keep it as healthy as possible, I feel u on going crazy staying at home though.”
Zlatan Ibrahimovic — ‘The Last Dance’: Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, like many, has been engrossed in the Michael Jordan documentary ‘The Last Dance’ on Netflix.
But, true to his self-loving nature, Ibrahimovic found a way to bring the docuseries back to himself, tweeting: ‘Nice to see The Last Dance. Now you see how it is to play with a Winner. Either you like it or not. If not then dont play the game.”
Bette Midler — ‘Becoming’: Singer Bette Midler, whose Twitter bio is ‘stuck at home just like everyone else’, has been watching the Michele Obama documentary ‘Becoming’.
“Watching “Becoming”, the Michelle Obama doc on Netflix. She tweeted: “It’s all great, but the picture of how she was vilified by the press for absolutely, but NO reason at all is so shocking.”
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan — ‘Love is Blind’: The up-and-coming star of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ has been the subject of many viewers attention during quarantine, but in the meantime, has been bingeing the reality TV series Love is Blind.
She told USA Today: “It was crazy! I had to fast-forward a lot for my own mental sanity, but it was funny. But oh, my God, that moment in the reunion when Amber called out Jessica (for flirting with Barnett), let’s be real. I was like, “Thank God somebody said it.” I felt so bad for Mark.”
