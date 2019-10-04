Image Credit:

Ranveer Singh is literally painting the town red these days. The actor has bought himself a red Lamborghini Urus that has cost him Rs30 million and he can be seen zipping all around town on the streets of Mumbai lately.

On October 3, Singh was spotted driving his new SUV, minus a permanent registration number on his plate.

The actor was spotted making a pit stop at director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, sparking off rumours whether he was going to sign yet another film with the man who gave him blockbusters such as ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.