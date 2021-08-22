On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a day where siblings celebrate their bond, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to remember her brother fondly. She posted a childhood picture of the two looking gleeful.
“Love You Bhai, we will always be together #GudiaGulshan,” wrote Singh Kirti.
Her brother was found dead at his residence on June 14 last year sending shock waves across the Bollywood film industry and his fans worldwide. Since then, Singh Kirti has been seeking closure from the tragedy.
On his first death anniversary, she wrote: “I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on.”
Rajput was one of Bollywood’s most successful self-made actors and made his Bollywood debut in 2013 hit ‘Kai Po Che!’. Rajput has also acted in films such as ‘Kedarnath’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Raabta’ and ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’. The actor was last seen in ‘Dil Bechara’, a Hind remake of the Hollywood weep-fest ‘The Fault In Our Stars’.