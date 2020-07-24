Priyanka Chopra Image Credit: AFP

To celebrate 20 years in the film industry, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has looked back on where it all started — winning the Miss India 2000 pageant.

In a video posted on social media, the ‘Fashion’ star reacted to clips from when she was an 18-year-old contestant on the show and poked fun at her now-outdated hair style and outfits.

“Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began... If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020,” Chopra Jonas wrote in her post.

“What am I wearing?” the star exclaims when her younger self struts on stage in the video with a dramatic updo. “What is this crown of thorns on my head?”

Chopra Jonas laughs at her own dramatic walk, but concedes that she won the crown at the end of the day.

However, she admits she never thought she’d succeed.

“That was crazy. I never, ever expected to win,” she says.

While watching the crowning ceremony, the ‘Don’ actress explained that she had a train booked as she was to go back home and take her board exams.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Quantico'.

Going through old photographs seen in the video, she adds: “These pictures are hard to look at.”

“Well, this is where everything started. These are the pictures that sent me to Tinseltown,” the actress concluded.

Chopra Jonas made her film debut in the 2002 Tamil movie ‘Thamizhan’, and went to have a successful career in Bollywood with hits such as ‘Fashion’, ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Barfi!’.

From 2015 to 2018, she starred in US thriller series ‘Quantico’.