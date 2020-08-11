No one can say that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been unproductive during the COVID-19 crisis.
The 38-year-old star took to Twitter on August 11 to announce that she had just finished writing her memoir ‘Unfinished’ and the manuscript will be handed over to her publishers.
“‘Unfinished’ is finished! Just sent in the final manuscript! Whee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection in my life. #Coming soon,” wrote Chopra Jonas on Twitter.
‘Unfinished’ is a collection of personal stories and will chronicle the rise of the self-made actress from Bareilley to Bombay.
The former beauty queen is one of Bollywood’s top actresses and has also conquered the West by acting in the series ‘Quantico’. Her rise to fame and her eventful journey will be encapsulated in her memoir.
She got married to US singer Nick Jonas in December 2018.
Chopra Jonas began her career at 17 and continues to remain relevant today. She was last seen in Shonali Bose’s stirring drama ‘The Sky Is Pink’ as a troubled mother grappling with a daughter dying of a terminal disease. She also owns her own production house Pebble Pictures. She completes two decades in entertainment this year.
“It took a lot of knocking on doors and saying that I won’t be a stereotype people expect me to be ... It took a lot of work,” said Chopra Jonas in an earlier interview with Gulf News.