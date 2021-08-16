Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani Image Credit: Instagram/RheaKapoor

Bollywood producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram on August 16 to share the first glimpse of her intimate nuptials to Karan Boolani and spoke about how she felt as a bride when taking the proverbial plunge.

“12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be,” said Kapoor in her Instagram post.

Kapoor got married to her long-time boyfriend Boolani in a low-profile ceremony at her Mumbai mansion in Juhu on August 14. The ceremony only saw their close family members such as Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and designer Masaba Gupta attend. Kapoor, who has marched to her own beat in Bollywood, chose a wedding that wasn't opulent or grand, unlike other Bollywood celebrity weddings that we are accustomed to. Kapoor, who has produced films such as 'Aisha' and 'Veere Di Wedding', chose to keep her wedding low-key and personable.

“I will always be that girl who had to come to Juhu at 11pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn, I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life,” added Kapoor, tagging her new husband, her father, and her siblings Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Anil Kapoor's family is notoriously close to each other and the bride and siblings are each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Her wedding post was met with congratulatory calls from her colleagues including photographer Dabboo Ratnani, actress Karisma Kapoor, and Dia Mirza. It's Rhea Kapoor's first social media post since her wedding.

Apart from Rhea Kapoor's touching post and portrait, her husband also posted a similar picture and declared his married status to the world.

He wrote: "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that I would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement, and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist, the third is the mother of my daughter Lemon," said Boolani. He also described her as one of the best cooks in his life and that marrying Rhea was one of the best decisions of his life.