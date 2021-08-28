‘Cobra Kai’ fans have reason to celebrate with the critically acclaimed series renewed for a fifth season ahead of its season four premiere that is slated for December.
The news, which was first reported by Deadline, comes hot on the heels of the series bagging for Emmy nominations last month, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy.
‘Cobra Kai’ debuted in 2018 as a YouTube series, which caught up with the characters from the cornball-classic 1984 film ‘The Karate Kid.’ Such was its popularity that it moved to Netflix for Season 3 and there has been no looking back since.
The show stars Ralph Macchio as the titular character Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as his nemesis Johnny Lawrence. The series revisits both characters in the present day as they launch dojos of their own and mentor the next generation of karate kids.
The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchannan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Peyton List, and Vanessa Rubio.