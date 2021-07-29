1 of 10
When people think of summer, images of colourful drinks by the pool side and sun-kissed skin from beach lounging come to mind. Of course, none of this would be complete without an upbeat song that you simply can’t get out of your head. Even with COVID-19 making us a bit more cautious and the sweltering UAE heat limiting the outdoor fun, we can count on a cool track to lift our spirits. Streaming giant Spotify has released a list of what they predict will be summer’s biggest anthems, using streaming numbers, current trajectory and future forecasting. Here are their top picks, in no particular order...
‘Permission to Dance’ by BTS: The Korean pop stars’ upbeat track is an ode to getting on our feet and dancing “when it all seems like it’s wrong”. The septet have also hit the top of the Billboard 100 chart with the English song.
‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo: Even if you try, you can’t escape the explosive pop rock track that has blown up on TikTok and the airwaves. We won’t judge if we see you scream-singing the chorus — “Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy, not me” — in your car.
‘Bad Habits’ by Ed Sheeran: Electro pop from the singer-songwriter/ballad legend that is Sheeran might be an odd match, but it totally works. The song is addictive and super danceable.
‘Stay (with Justin Bieber)’ by Kid LAROI: The bubbly synth start of the track by the Australian musician gives off major retro vibes and it’s clear why it’s eyeing the title of song of the summer.
‘NDA’ by Billie Eilish: The Grammy winning teen is back with another banger that is reminiscent of her older tracks, and has a creepy and haunting feel to it. While it’s not a track to dance to, it’s still addictive.
‘You Right’ by Doja Cat & The Weeknd: Summer wouldn’t be complete without a sultry R’n’B song about love and longing. Doja Cat and The Weeknd’s vocals shine in this smooth track that’s perfect for chilled out summer evenings.
‘Holiday’ by KSI: YouTuber and rapper KSI’s bright pop track is all about that special summer love and is full of sweet, romantic lyrics: “Whenever you’re here it’s a good time, Strawberry shirts in the sunshine... You’re my holiday.” Can we get a collective ‘awww’?
‘Beggin’’ by Maneskin: The Italian rock band made headlines when they won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with the song ‘Zitti E Buoni’. However, it’s their 2017 cover of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’ song from 1967 that’s somehow on everyone’s minds. Their rock and roll version has gone viral on TikTok and brought them newfound fame.
‘Bravo Alik’ by Abdulaziz Louis, Bader AlShuaibi, Haneen AlKandari: Get your dancing shoes on because this track will have you moving whether you like it or not. The upbeat Arabic song has a great groove to it and you don’t need to know Arabic to enjoy it.
