She’s a social media superstar with 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account. She takes her yoga seriously and is an advocate of Acrovinyasa, a blend of traditional yoga postures and acrobatic flying. She began her yoga journey almost 20 years ago and was inspired to teach yoga to get out of the humdrum of her job that required her to be seated at a desk all day. The story is that she stumbled into yoga when she was babysitting 21 years ago at her sister’s home. Bored, she found a VHS tape on yoga and decided to try it. The rest is history.