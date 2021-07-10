Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur with his young brother Image Credit: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan

After months of secrecy and speculation, fans of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be finally overjoyed to learn that the couple have named their newborn son Jeh.

The news was confirmed by Kapoor Khan’s father, Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor, who spilled the beans on the name.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her second child Image Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

While speaking to Indian daily ETimes, the veteran actor said: “Yes, Kareena and Saif’s younger son has been named Jeh,” adding that they finalised it a week ago.

The celebrity couple welcomed their second child on February 21, but refrained from revealing his name or sharing image of the newborn on social media. The move was far removed from the couple’s first instance when they welcomed their first born Taimur Ali Khan who is a paparazzi favourite.

The reason to delay the name announcement could be due to the backlash that followed when Taimur’s name was revealed to the world in 2016. Amidst cries of outrage over naming him after a Turkish invader and death threats being issued to the child, the couple later announced Taimur in the Persian language meant ‘iron’ and was picked by Ali Khan who is a history buff.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Image Credit: Supplied

For those wondering, Jeh has several meanings: in Latin it is the name of a blue crested bird; in Persian it is reportedly a name given to a female demon.

The celebrity parents have yet to confirm the name but have revealed images of their second born with his face concealed. Several months ago, Kapoor Khan’s father had posted then deleted an image of a baby boy on Instagram, which many believe was a picture of Jeh.

Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan also found time during her pregnancy to work on a book, which she announced on her Instagram.

“This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible,” the caption read. “There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

Kapoor Khan, whose last movie was ‘Angrezi Medium’, will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, starring opposite Aamir Khan, in the official remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’.