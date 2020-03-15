Amid rumours of a rift, Katrina Kaif on Saturday took to Instagram to convey birthday greetings to filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who directs her in the upcoming ‘Sooryavanshi’.
Kaif posted a photo of the filmmaker on her Instagram story and wrote: “@itsrohitshetty happiest birthday every wishing you the bestest year and reaching even greater heights... All the love to you.”
Earlier, there were rumours of a rift between the two after Shetty reportedly said that no one would notice Kaif in ‘Sooryavanshi’, considering the film has high-voltage action featuring its hero Akshay Kumar, along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who have cameos.
Soon afterwards, social media started trolling Shetty, and #ShameOnYouRohitShetty started trending on Twitter. Kaif came out to defend Shetty saying his quote had been taken out of context by a section of the media.
It seems like Shetty actually meant that no one would notice Kaif accidentally blinking in a particular action scene considering there were such high-octane stunts going on.
The actress added Shetty and she are good friends.
Meanwhile, ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been delayed indefinitely owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The cop drama was scheduled to release in India on March 24.