Katrina Kaif during the NEXA IIFA awards. Image Credit: ANI

Amid rumours of a rift, Katrina Kaif on Saturday took to Instagram to convey birthday greetings to filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who directs her in the upcoming ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Kaif posted a photo of the filmmaker on her Instagram story and wrote: “@itsrohitshetty happiest birthday every wishing you the bestest year and reaching even greater heights... All the love to you.”

Earlier, there were rumours of a rift between the two after Shetty reportedly said that no one would notice Kaif in ‘Sooryavanshi’, considering the film has high-voltage action featuring its hero Akshay Kumar, along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who have cameos.

Soon afterwards, social media started trolling Shetty, and #ShameOnYouRohitShetty started trending on Twitter. Kaif came out to defend Shetty saying his quote had been taken out of context by a section of the media.

It seems like Shetty actually meant that no one would notice Kaif accidentally blinking in a particular action scene considering there were such high-octane stunts going on.

The actress added Shetty and she are good friends.