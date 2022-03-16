Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally ready to make her small screen debut with the Bollywood star having greenlit a Netflix film that will be directed by the talented Sujay Ghosh.

The movie, which is being touted as a murder mystery, will also star ‘Pataal Lok’s Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma with Kapoor Khan in the untitled film.

Netflix, along with the stars of the film, announced the project through a video of Kapoor Khan, Ahlawat and Varma during a script reading session for the film, led by the director.

Ghosh, the craftsman behind thrillers such as ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Badla’ will helm this murder mystery, also spoke about the book that has inspired the film, Keigo Higashino’s ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.

“‘Devotion’ is probably the best love story I’ve ever read and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus, I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay. What more can one ask for,” Ghosh said in a statement.

Sharing her thoughts on the announcement, Kapoor Khan added: “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients… a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global best-seller book come to life.”

Excited about the film, producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Ghosh and Thomas Kim also issued a joint statement about Kapoor Khan making her digital debut with their film. “Kareena has always been a star performer across every one of her roles regardless of the format, shade or genre. Her digital debut is going to be an exciting project for us all. And of course, Jaideep and Vijay are spectacular actors and will definitely bring their own skill set to the table. We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for this project. The story line of the book is gripping and we are looking forward to the film adaptation to go on floors.”

‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ follows a mother whose life revolves around her only child and her work in a local shop. But it all shatters around her one day when her ex-husband shows up at her door. Later, when a detective attempts to piece together the events of that day, he finds himself confronted by puzzling, mysterious circumstances he has ever investigated in his career.

