Filmmaker says announcement for a horror film will come on Monday

Karan Johar Image Credit: AFP

Filmmaker Karan Johar is now stepping into the horror genre after years of treating fans to romantic films.

Johar on Friday took to Twitter to announce his Dharma Productions venture.

He shared a poster which read: “Dharma Productions is anchoring a new franchise of fear. November 15, 2019.”

He captioned the poster: “Film announcement on Monday! Stay tuned! Apoorva Mehta18, Shashank Khaitan Dharma Movies.”

Other details related to the project are still under wraps.

Johar’s Dharma Production is known for producing films such as ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Student of the Year’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.