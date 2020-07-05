Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: Instagram.com/team_kangana_ranaut/ and Instagram.com/taapsee/

Looks like the Kangana Ranaut feud with Taapsee Pannu isn’t planning to end soon.

Ranaut launches a fresh attack on Pannu through her team social media account, calling out the latter for supporting the Bollywood industry’s “movie mafia” and in cahoots with them to “derail” the movement started by the former actress.

The tweet came in response to a Twitter user who took screengrabs of news articles and pointed out that in the past Pannu has wrangled with Ranaut saying that nepotism cannot be solely blamed for not getting any work in the film industry.

“Many chaploos (suck-up) outsiders consistently try to derail d movements started by Kangana, dey want to b in movie mafia good books, dey gt movies & awards fr attacking Kangana & dey take part in open harassment f a woman, shame on u @taapsee u reap the fruits of her struggles but gang up on her [sic],” tweeted Team Kangana Ranaut.

Twitter user Navi KR Stan had posted the news articles with the tweet: “Taapsee was busy attacking Kangana & defending star kids in 2017. Now, she wants to be the messiah for outsiders. Still, she chose to blame audiences and failed to name those who replaced or kicked her out. Guess, it’s easy to call out the government rather than her own industry.”

Several hours later, Pannu took to social media and put up a response without naming any celebrity or tagging anyone. “A couple of things have followed in my life, especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it.”

What Pannu shared is a series of quotes, with one of them reading: “Bitter people. God loves them and so should we. Pray for them. They will find something negative to say about anything positive. They can’t be happy for you because they are disgusted with themselves. Don’t become bitter with them, become better and pray for their growth and maturity.”

This is not the first time Pannu has been embroiled in a war of words with Ranaut and her team.

Back in 2019, Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel had tweeted that Pannu was a ‘sasti copy’ (cheap copy) of her sister. Chandel calling out Pannu and Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Ranaut’s name while praising the trailer of her movie ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Ranaut.

Pannu reacted with humour at the time, using the teaser of her film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ as a launch pad. When Varun Dhawan congratulated director Tushar Hiranandani on the teaser launch, Pannu saw the right opportunity to take a dig, tweeting: “Arre Varun but u have not written our names. y no appreciation for us??? Why why why? [sic].”