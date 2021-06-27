Masaba Gupta Image Credit: Supplied

Indian designer Masaba Gupta has undergone a dramatic transformation and she credits her weight loss to a few simple rules.

“No ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple, Ghar Ka Khaana [home cooked meals],” wrote Gupta on her Instagram.

She also revealed how she had committed herself fully to becoming a healthier and leaner version of herself.

“I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships. Say this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there. My 7-9am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable,” wrote Gupta.

As soon as she wrote her post, her friends and colleagues including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora gave her a big shout out for her determination.

Gupta, who recently worked with her mother Neena Gupta in the reality show ‘Masaba Masaba’ on Netflix, also stressed on the importance of making the right food and lifestyle choices.

Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta in 'Masaba Masaba'

“No celebration the night before, no amount of stress and no phone call can distract me from this. This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food and drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more,” wrote Gupta.

She also spoke about how being inflexible when it comes to maintaining a healthy exercise routine helped her stay on track.

“I’m the lightest I’ve been in 10 years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus,” she wrote.

And the proof of her success is in the picture she posted. Looking remarkably leaner, her waist seems to be seconding her life principles.